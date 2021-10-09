Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.
Ube Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.