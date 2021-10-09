Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

