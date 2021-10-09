UCA Coin (UCA) One Day Volume Hits $35,395.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $35,395.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,326,064,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,336,147 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars.

