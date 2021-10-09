Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

