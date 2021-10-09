United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of X stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

