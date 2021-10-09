Unitrade (TRADE) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $397,509.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

