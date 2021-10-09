URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $316.72

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.72 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.02). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.72.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.