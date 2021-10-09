USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
USNA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
