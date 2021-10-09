USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USNA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

