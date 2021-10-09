UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.10 million.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

