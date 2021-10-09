VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,834,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 835,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.67 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

