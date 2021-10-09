VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

