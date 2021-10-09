VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

