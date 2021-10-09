Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $184.80. 182,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

