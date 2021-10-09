Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.05 and last traded at C$40.98. 92,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 100,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.62.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.