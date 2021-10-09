Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

