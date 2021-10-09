Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.20% of Veeva Systems worth $3,900,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $286.50 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.