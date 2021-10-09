Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.63% of Ross Stores worth $3,380,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 23.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

