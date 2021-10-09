Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.28% of Valero Energy worth $3,600,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.