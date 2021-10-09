Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $3,111,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.33. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

