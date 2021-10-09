Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $3,275,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.