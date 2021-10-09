Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

