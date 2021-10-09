Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Down 1.5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 73,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 146,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

