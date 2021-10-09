Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

