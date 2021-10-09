VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VECT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

