Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 175.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 395,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.63 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

