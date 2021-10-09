Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

