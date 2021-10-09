Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

VRNT opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

