Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

VERI opened at $22.92 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

