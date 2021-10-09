Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $84,615.30 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig L. Silliman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,850,000 after buying an additional 296,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.