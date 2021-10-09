Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Vertiv stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

