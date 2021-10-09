Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 629,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,434. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.14.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
