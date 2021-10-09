VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

