VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

