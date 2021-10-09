Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,008.79

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.79 ($13.18) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 32,353 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,020.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,010.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.09.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

