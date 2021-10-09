VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

CSF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

