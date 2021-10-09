VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

