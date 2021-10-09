Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,995 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

