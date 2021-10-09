Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,464 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

