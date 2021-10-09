Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

SPG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

