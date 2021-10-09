Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 12,288.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

