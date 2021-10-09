Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

