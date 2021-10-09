Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

