VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.36.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,588. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.