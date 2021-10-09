VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,588. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.