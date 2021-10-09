Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €213.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

