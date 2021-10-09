Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FAN opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.32 million and a PE ratio of 88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.79. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

Get Volution Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.