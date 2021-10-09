Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VYNT stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

In other news, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Hansen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $114,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

