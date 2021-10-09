W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $208,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

