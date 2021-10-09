WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $581.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 101.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $187,384.16 and $581.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 129.9% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

