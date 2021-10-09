Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 49,790 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.