Wanchain Price Tops $0.98 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $188.97 million and $6.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00110381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00475000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,747,181 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

