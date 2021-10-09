Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

