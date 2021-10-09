Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $957,046.09 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $204.76 or 0.00372425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $957,046.09 and approximately $79,333.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

